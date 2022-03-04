2014 Volkswagen Jetta

$12,488 + taxes & licensing 1 5 6 , 7 4 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8604323

8604323 Stock #: 394120

394120 VIN: 3VWD07AJ0EM394120

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Mileage 156,748 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Turbocharged,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Conventional Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Tu...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.