2014 Volkswagen Jetta

156,748 KM

$12,488

+ tax & licensing
Auto House

403-291-0891

Sedan COMFORTLINE HEATED SEATS BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

156,748KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8604323
  • Stock #: 394120
  • VIN: 3VWD07AJ0EM394120

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 156,748 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA COMFORTLINE WITH 156748 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, CD, RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Turbocharged,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Conventional Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Tu...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

