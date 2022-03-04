$12,488+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan COMFORTLINE HEATED SEATS BACKUP CAMERA
156,748KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8604323
- Stock #: 394120
- VIN: 3VWD07AJ0EM394120
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 156,748 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA COMFORTLINE WITH 156748 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, CD, RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Turbocharged,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Conventional Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Tu...
