$14,997+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
4MOTION 4dr Auto Trendline
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$14,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,848 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998
IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!
AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP
For Sale: 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline
This compact SUV offers a blend of sporty handling, comfort, and modern features. With a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivering 200HP, it’s perfect for both city driving and weekend getaways.
Features:
- Comfortable seating for 5
- 5” touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth and auxiliary input
- Rearview camera
- Premium cloth seats
- Keyless entry and power windows
- Split-folding rear seats for versatile cargo space
- Safety: traction control, electronic stability control, and multiple airbags
Ideal for those seeking a compact SUV with sporty performance and modern convenience.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
