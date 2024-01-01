Menu
For Sale: 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline

This compact SUV offers a blend of sporty handling, comfort, and modern features. With a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivering 200HP, it’s perfect for both city driving and weekend getaways.</p><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Comfortable seating for 5</li><li>5” touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth and auxiliary input</li><li>Rearview camera</li><li>Premium cloth seats</li><li>Keyless entry and power windows</li><li>Split-folding rear seats for versatile cargo space</li><li>Safety: traction control, electronic stability control, and multiple airbags</li></ul><p>Ideal for those seeking a compact SUV with sporty performance and modern convenience.</p><p>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</p></div></div></div></div>

144,848 KM

$14,997

+ tax & licensing
Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,848KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGJV3AXXEW612239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,848 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline

This compact SUV offers a blend of sporty handling, comfort, and modern features. With a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivering 200HP, it’s perfect for both city driving and weekend getaways.

Features:

  • Comfortable seating for 5
  • 5” touchscreen infotainment with Bluetooth and auxiliary input
  • Rearview camera
  • Premium cloth seats
  • Keyless entry and power windows
  • Split-folding rear seats for versatile cargo space
  • Safety: traction control, electronic stability control, and multiple airbags

Ideal for those seeking a compact SUV with sporty performance and modern convenience.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan