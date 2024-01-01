2014 Volkswagen Touareg

Menu
<p><span style=background-color: rgba(var(--bs-white-rgb),var(--bs-bg-opacity)); color: var(--bs-body-color); font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Fira Sans", "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; font-size: var(--bs-body-font-size); font-weight: var(--bs-body-font-weight); text-align: var(--bs-body-text-align);><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1724805439396_6878797989109899 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C</span><br><title></title></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- INSTANT APPROVALS!!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental)<span> </span></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>AMVIC LICENSED DEALER</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.<span> </span></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</p>

2014 Volkswagen Touareg

190,345 KM

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Touareg

4WD | V6 | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN

2014 Volkswagen Touareg

4WD | V6 | SUNROOF | $0 DOWN

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,345KM
VIN WVGEF9BPXED007648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,345 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
PERIMETER ALARM
Mini Overhead Console
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Brake Assist
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
3.70 Axle Ratio
95-Amp/Hr 450CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Front fog lamps
Body-colored door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome accents
Tire mobility kit
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Colored Rear Step Bumper
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Covered Dashboard Storage
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
26.4 Gal. Fuel Tank
800 kgs (6
173 lbs)
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver & passenger seats and driver and passenger lumbar support
Engine: 3.6L V6 DOHC
1287# Maximum Payload

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2014 Volkswagen Touareg