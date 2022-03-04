$22,488+ tax & licensing




2015 Audi A4

PROGRESSIV PLUS NAVIGATION BCAMERA AWD
Location

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4



128,358KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8560112
- Stock #: 020363
- VIN: WAUFFCFL7FN020363
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 128,358 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 AUDI A4 PROGRESSIV PLUS QUATTRO AWD WITH 128358 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Traction Control,A/C,Rear A/C,Floor Mats,Keyless Entry,Engine Immobilizer,Rear Bench Seat,Stability Control,Rear Defrost,Multi-Zone A/C,Passenger Air Bag Sensor,Back-Up Camera,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Bucket Seats,HID headl...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4