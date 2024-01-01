Menu
2015 Audi Q7

ASK ABOUT OUR HOLIDAY SPECIALS!!

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM

- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!
- INSTANT APPROVALS!!
- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue
- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!
- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!
- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!

LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental)

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!

REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.

2015 Audi Q7

180,335 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Audi Q7

PRESTIGE VORSPRUNG EDITION | FULLY LOADED | $0 DOWN

Watch This Vehicle
11998414

2015 Audi Q7

PRESTIGE VORSPRUNG EDITION | FULLY LOADED | $0 DOWN

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Contact Seller

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,335KM
VIN WA1WGCFE2FD008316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,335 KM

Vehicle Description

ASK ABOUT OUR HOLIDAY SPECIALS!!


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Power Rear Child Safety Locks

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
100 L Fuel Tank
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
3.70 Axle Ratio
190 Amp Alternator
95-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.0L DOHC TFSI Direct-Injection V6 -inc: Supercharged
Full-Time All-Wheel
580.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
270w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

GVWR: 3
Residual heat recirculation
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Brake Assist and Hill Descent Control
080 kgs
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

403-402-2015

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

Contact Seller
2015 Audi Q7