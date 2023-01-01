Menu
2015 BMW 3 Series

126,139 KM

$CALL

$CALL

Auto House

403-263-4446

320i XDRIVE AWD SUNROOF HEATED STEERING

2015 BMW 3 Series

320i XDRIVE AWD SUNROOF HEATED STEERING

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$CALL

126,139KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10325244
  • Stock #: 663625
  • VIN: WBA3C3C57FP663625

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 126,139 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 BMW 3 SERIES 320i WITH 126139 KMS, RECERTIFIED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, CD/RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, BACKUP SENSORS, SPORT/ECO MODE AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,MP3 Player,Power Mirror(s),Keyless Start,Passenger Air Bag,Auxiliary Audio Input,Traction Control,Heated Front Seat(s),Daytime Running Lights,Multi-Zone A/C,Power Driver Seat,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,A/C,Passenger Van...

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

