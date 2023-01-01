$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2015 BMW 3 Series
2015 BMW 3 Series
320i XDRIVE AWD SUNROOF HEATED STEERING
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
126,139KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10325244
- Stock #: 663625
- VIN: WBA3C3C57FP663625
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 126,139 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,MP3 Player,Power Mirror(s),Keyless Start,Passenger Air Bag,Auxiliary Audio Input,Traction Control,Heated Front Seat(s),Daytime Running Lights,Multi-Zone A/C,Power Driver Seat,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,A/C,Passenger Van...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4