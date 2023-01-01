2015 BMW 3 Series

$18,300 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 9 , 2 1 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9954074

9954074 Stock #: 61584

61584 VIN: WBA3X5C59FD562121

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 61584

Mileage 109,214 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.