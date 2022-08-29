$26,988+ tax & licensing
$26,988
+ taxes & licensing
2015 BMW 328
i xDrive
Location
Driverz Auto
625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9
403-764-2886
58,544KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9079261
- Stock #: P12997
- VIN: WBA3B3G58FNR88972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,544 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
