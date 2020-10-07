Menu
2015 BMW 6 Series

113,821 KM

Details Description Features

2015 BMW 6 Series

2015 BMW 6 Series

650i xDrive

2015 BMW 6 Series

650i xDrive

Location

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

113,821KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6164097
  • Stock #: AA0292
  • VIN: WBA6B4C51FD761251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,821 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2015 BMW 650i xDrive w/ M Sport Pkg! This Luxurious AWD Sedan is Fully Loaded with Red Leather Interior, Power Seats, Seat Memory, Climate Control, GPS Navigation, Heated AND Cooled Seats, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth Connection, Back Up Camera, Rear Parking Aid, Mirror Memory, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Push Button Start and many more great features!

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE

 

- ALL CREDIT APPROVED (Good, Bad or No Credit)

- UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! (O.A.C.)

- Get Free Winter Tires OR Remote Starter (O.A.C.)

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE

 

- Extended Manufacturer Warranty

- UP TO 25% OFF 

- 90 Day Vehicle Exchange Policy

 

 

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

 

 

 

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 

 

 

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 

 

 

 

Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca 

 

 

 

Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please call us at (587) 327-5804 anytime!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

