2015 BMW X1

67,590 KM

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

AWD/xDrive28i/Navigation/Sunroof/Backup camera

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

67,590KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8557469
  VIN: WBAVL1C52FVY38994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2015 BMW X1 AWD (Pictured in photo)options including Heated Leather Seats,Power Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Navigation Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. /Rear view camera/Power Lift Gate/Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 1 year extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

