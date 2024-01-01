Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see this 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This BMW X3 features the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Light Alloy (Style 307), Valet Function, USB Integration w/Bluetooth, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8 Speed Automatic w/OD, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and STEPTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/50R18 AS Run-Flat, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2015 BMW X3

343,660 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
343,660KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 343,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This BMW X3 features the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Light Alloy (Style 307), Valet Function, USB Integration w/Bluetooth, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8 Speed Automatic w/OD, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and STEPTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/50R18 AS Run-Flat, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2011 Buick Regal CXL w/1SD for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Buick Regal CXL w/1SD 95,337 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Envision Essence for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Buick Envision Essence 60,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Ford Fusion SEL 182,238 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2015 BMW X3