$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X3
xDrive28i
2015 BMW X3
xDrive28i
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 343,660 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This BMW X3 features the following options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Light Alloy (Style 307), Valet Function, USB Integration w/Bluetooth, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8 Speed Automatic w/OD, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and STEPTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P245/50R18 AS Run-Flat, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960