$19,988+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X5
xDrive35d | PANO ROOF | LEATHER HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION
2015 BMW X5
xDrive35d | PANO ROOF | LEATHER HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
254,846KM
VIN 5UXKS4C51F0J99133
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 254,846 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 BMW X5 xDRIVE35d AWD WITH 254846KMS. LEATHER, PUSH BUTTON START, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AUTO START/STOP, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Tires - Rear Performance,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers,Power Steering,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Heated Mirrors,Sun/Moonroof,Rear Spoiler,Generic Sun/Moonroof,ABS,Brake Assist,Rain Sensing Wipers,4-Wheel Disc ...
2015 BMW X5