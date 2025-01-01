$21,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 BMW X5
xDrive35i
2015 BMW X5
xDrive35i
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,199KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5UXKR0C50F0P15048
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 110,199 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2015 BMW X5 35I WITH 110199 KMS NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER SEATS, DRIVE MODES, PARK ASSIST, AUTO STOP/START, PUSH BUTTON START, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Rear Spoiler,ABS,Rain Sensing Wipers,Heated Mirrors,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Power Folding Mirrors,Power Door Locks,Power Liftgate,Sun/Moonroof,Tires - Rear Performance,Privacy Glass,T...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto House
2009 Jeep Wrangler X POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS LEATHER SEATS 198,250 KM $13,988 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 250 NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF 137,403 KM $20,988 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion S BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH 123,695 KM $12,488 + tax & lic
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Call Dealer
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2015 BMW X5