2015 BMW X5

118,258 KM

$30,988

+ tax & licensing
xDrive35d DIESEL NAVI BACKUP CAM PANO ROOF HEADS UP DISPLAY

Location

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

118,258KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9176224
  • Stock #: J97846
  • VIN: 5UXKS4C56F0J97846

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 118,258 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 BMW X5 35d WITH 118258 KMS, DIESEL, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, LEATHER SEAT, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH-BUTTON START, SPORT MODE, COMFORT MODE, BLUETOOTH, CD/RADIO, HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Tires - Rear Performance,Power Mirror(s),Daytime Running Lights,Intermittent Wipers,Power Steering,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Heated Mirrors,Power Passenger Seat,Sun/Moonroof,Rear Spoil...

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

