2015 BMW X5
xDrive35d DIESEL NAVI BACKUP CAM PANO ROOF HEADS UP DISPLAY
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
118,258KM
Used
- Stock #: J97846
- VIN: 5UXKS4C56F0J97846
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 118,258 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 BMW X5 35d WITH 118258 KMS, DIESEL, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, LEATHER SEAT, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH-BUTTON START, SPORT MODE, COMFORT MODE, BLUETOOTH, CD/RADIO, HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Tires - Rear Performance,Power Mirror(s),Daytime Running Lights,Intermittent Wipers,Power Steering,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Heated Mirrors,Power Passenger Seat,Sun/Moonroof,Rear Spoil...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4