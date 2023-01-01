$31,988+ tax & licensing
587-432-3333
2015 BMW X5
Diesel M-Sport | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
$31,988
- Listing ID: 9996131
- Stock #: GTS7160
- VIN: 5UXKS4C51F0N07160
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,315 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the pinnacle of luxury and performance with the remarkable 2015 BMW X5 Diesel M-Sport. This extraordinary SUV combines the best of both worlds, delivering an unrivaled driving experience that will leave you in awe. From its stunning design to its impressive power and cutting-edge features, this vehicle is a testament to BMW's commitment to excellence.
Prepare to be captivated by the sleek and muscular exterior of the X5 Diesel M-Sport. Its aggressive M-Sport package takes the already striking X5 design to new heights, featuring captivating M-specific accents and aerodynamic enhancements that demand attention on the road. Every curve and line exudes confidence, while the iconic kidney grille proudly announces its BMW heritage. The 2015 X5 Diesel M-Sport is a true head-turner that will make a lasting impression wherever you go.
Step inside the opulent cabin, where luxury and technology blend seamlessly. Sink into the supple leather sport seats, meticulously crafted to provide optimal comfort and support during every journey. The driver-oriented cockpit surrounds you with intuitive controls and an array of advanced features, ensuring that every drive is a pleasure. Revel in the harmonious fusion of craftsmanship and innovation as you experience the latest in BMW's cutting-edge technology.
Under the hood, the X5 Diesel M-Sport boasts a powerful and efficient diesel engine that delivers an impressive combination of performance and fuel economy. Experience a surge of power as the engine effortlessly propels you forward, while the advanced suspension and precise steering system provide exceptional handling and a thrilling driving experience. Whether you're cruising on the highway or navigating winding roads, the X5 Diesel M-Sport offers an exhilarating ride that will leave you craving for more.
The 2015 X5 Diesel M-Sport is not just about power and luxury—it's also equipped with an array of safety features to ensure your peace of mind. From advanced driver-assistance systems to cutting-edge safety technologies, BMW's commitment to safety is evident in every detail. Drive with confidence, knowing that you and your loved ones are protected by the latest in automotive safety innovation.
If you demand the best in performance, luxury, and style, the 2015 BMW X5 Diesel M-Sport is the epitome of automotive excellence. It's a vehicle that combines breathtaking design, exhilarating performance, and state-of-the-art technology into a package that will leave you awe-inspired. Prepare to elevate your driving experience to new heights and embrace the true essence of BMW. Are you ready to experience the pinnacle of automotive perfection?
GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH
