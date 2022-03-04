$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Cadillac CTS
Sedan Luxury AWD BCAM HEATED COOLED SEATS HEATED STEERING
Location
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
96,757KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8558987
- Stock #: 132136
- VIN: 1G6AX5S33F0132136
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 96,757 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 CADILLAC CTS LUXURY WITH 96757 KMS, AWD, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Aluminum Wheels,Rear Parking Aid,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Telematics,Remote Engine Start,Auxiliary Audio Input,Navigation from Telematics,Blind Spot Monitor,Blind Spot Monitor,Lane Departure Warning,AM/FM Stereo,...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
