2015 Cadillac CTS

96,757 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2015 Cadillac CTS

2015 Cadillac CTS

Sedan Luxury AWD BCAM HEATED COOLED SEATS HEATED STEERING

2015 Cadillac CTS

Sedan Luxury AWD BCAM HEATED COOLED SEATS HEATED STEERING

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

96,757KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8558987
  • Stock #: 132136
  • VIN: 1G6AX5S33F0132136

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 96,757 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 CADILLAC CTS LUXURY WITH 96757 KMS, AWD, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Aluminum Wheels,Rear Parking Aid,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Telematics,Remote Engine Start,Auxiliary Audio Input,Navigation from Telematics,Blind Spot Monitor,Blind Spot Monitor,Lane Departure Warning,AM/FM Stereo,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

