2015 Cadillac Escalade

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 0 , 3 0 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10220592

10220592 Stock #: GT365

GT365 VIN: 1GYS4NKJ4FR599645

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT365

Mileage 120,301 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Keyless Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Luggage Rack Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Climate Control Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mirror Memory Additional Features Heads-Up Display Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Active suspension Transmission Overdrive Switch Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.