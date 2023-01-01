$24,995+ tax & licensing
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-403-241-0300
2015 Cadillac SRX
2015 Cadillac SRX
Premium
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
Sale
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
137,714KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10270518
- Stock #: 10510
- VIN: 3GYFNGE32FS557818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,714 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Compare at $26995 - Our Price is just $24995!
With its unique exterior characteristics and luxurious cabin amenities, the Cadillac SRX is an attractive mid-size luxury crossover. This 2015 Cadillac SRX is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
With greater utility than a sedan and more agility than a full-size SUV, the SRX is the sweet spot in Cadillac's outstanding lineup. This mid-size luxury crossover is a standout in an otherwise dull segment. Its chiseled styling is complemented by a daring, high-tech interior with room to seat five and plenty of cargo space to boot. The Cadillac SRX leads the way in utilitarian refinement. This SUV has 137,714 kms. Stock number 10510 is grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.93 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST / Total Obligation of $31501 ). See dealer for details.
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
