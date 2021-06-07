2015 Chevrolet Corvette

Two Seater, 2dr Stingray Cpe w/3LT, 7-Speed Manual, Gas V8 6.2L/376
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Torch Red
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [621.0 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD)
LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT
Requires Subscription
CALIPERS RED-PAINTED
TRANSMISSION 7-SPEED MANUAL with Active Rev Matching (STD)
SEATS GT BUCKET (STD)
ROOF PANEL 1-PIECE TRANSPARENT REMOVABLE
3LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
EXHAUST PERFORMANCE increases to 460 horsepower aggressive exhaust sound with 4" polished stainless-steel tips
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO LIMITED SLIP
JET BLACK PERFORATED NAPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
TIRES P245/35ZR19 FRONT AND P285/30ZR20 REAR PERFORMANCE RUN FLAT
WHEELS Z51 5-SPLIT SPOKE BLACK ALUMINUM 19" x 8.5" (48.3 cm x 21.6 cm) front and 20" x 10" (50.8 cm x 25.4 cm) rear
ZF1 APPEARANCE PACKAGE includes (Q7S) 5-split spoke Silver-painted aluminum 19" front and 20" rear wheels (XFJ) P245/35ZR19 front and P285/30ZR rear performance summer-only tires and body-color Z51-style spoiler
CHEVROLET MYLINK AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION 8" diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; TuneIn radio Stitcher and Siri Eyes Free for compatible ...
