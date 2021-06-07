2015 Chevrolet Corvette

Navigation System

Heads-Up Display

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Torch Red

Targa Roof

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [621.0 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD)

LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT

Requires Subscription

CALIPERS RED-PAINTED

TRANSMISSION 7-SPEED MANUAL with Active Rev Matching (STD)

SEATS GT BUCKET (STD)

ROOF PANEL 1-PIECE TRANSPARENT REMOVABLE

3LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

EXHAUST PERFORMANCE increases to 460 horsepower aggressive exhaust sound with 4" polished stainless-steel tips

REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO LIMITED SLIP

JET BLACK PERFORATED NAPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

TIRES P245/35ZR19 FRONT AND P285/30ZR20 REAR PERFORMANCE RUN FLAT

WHEELS Z51 5-SPLIT SPOKE BLACK ALUMINUM 19" x 8.5" (48.3 cm x 21.6 cm) front and 20" x 10" (50.8 cm x 25.4 cm) rear

ZF1 APPEARANCE PACKAGE includes (Q7S) 5-split spoke Silver-painted aluminum 19" front and 20" rear wheels (XFJ) P245/35ZR19 front and P285/30ZR rear performance summer-only tires and body-color Z51-style spoiler

LPO FLOOR MATS PREMIUM CARPETED with Stingray logo. Genuine Corvette Accessory