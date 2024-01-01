Menu
Come see this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Cruze comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windows, power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up, Wheels, 16 (40.6 cm) steel with silver-painted wheel covers, Wheel covers, bolt-on (Chrome.), Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, Trunk emergency release handle, Transmission, 6-speed manual with overdrive, Traction control, and Tires, P215/60R16, all-season, blackwall, low rolling resistance.

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

81,113 KM

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Used
81,113KM
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Titanium
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,113 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Cruze comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windows, power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up, Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) steel with silver-painted wheel covers, Wheel covers, bolt-on (Chrome.), Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, Trunk emergency release handle, Transmission, 6-speed manual with overdrive, Traction control, and Tires, P215/60R16, all-season, blackwall, low rolling resistance. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

2015 Chevrolet Cruze