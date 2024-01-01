$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Medium Titanium
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,113 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Cruze comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windows, power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up, Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) steel with silver-painted wheel covers, Wheel covers, bolt-on (Chrome.), Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, Trunk emergency release handle, Transmission, 6-speed manual with overdrive, Traction control, and Tires, P215/60R16, all-season, blackwall, low rolling resistance. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
