2015 Chevrolet Cruze

123,500 KM

Details

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5837172
  Stock #: AA0245
  VIN: 1G1PC5SB6F7128057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this excellent condition 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT! Gorgeous Cloth Interior, Back up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Keyless Entry and many more great features!

 

-FINANCING AVAILABLE - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! (All Credit Approved! $0 Down)

 

-WARRANTY AVAILABLE!

 

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

 

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 

 

 

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 

 

 

 

Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca 

 

 

 

Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please call us at (587) 327-5804 anytime!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

