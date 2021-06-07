2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,988 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 4 3 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7196924

7196924 Stock #: GT7541

GT7541 VIN: 1G1PE5SB9F7166831

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT7541

Mileage 69,437 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof WiFi Hotspot

