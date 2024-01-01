Menu
<p>2015 Chevy Equinox, a stylish and dependable compact SUV with 192,000 km. This white beauty is perfect for families or individuals seeking a reliable vehicle with ample cargo space and modern features. It’s been well-maintained and is ready to provide you with a smooth and comfortable driving experience.<br /><br />AMVIC Certified. Warranty Available. Financing Available. </p>

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

191,000 KM

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR LS

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR LS

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

191,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2GNALAEK1F6337425

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 337425
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

2015 Chevy Equinox, a stylish and dependable compact SUV with 192,000 km. This white beauty is perfect for families or individuals seeking a reliable vehicle with ample cargo space and modern features. It’s been well-maintained and is ready to provide you with a smooth and comfortable driving experience.

AMVIC Certified. Warranty Available. Financing Available. 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Royalty Motors

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-XXXX

403-817-5595

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Motors

403-817-5595

2015 Chevrolet Equinox