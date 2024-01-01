$10,000+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4DR LS
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Certified
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 337425
- Mileage 191,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevy Equinox, a stylish and dependable compact SUV with 192,000 km. This white beauty is perfect for families or individuals seeking a reliable vehicle with ample cargo space and modern features. It’s been well-maintained and is ready to provide you with a smooth and comfortable driving experience.
AMVIC Certified. Warranty Available. Financing Available.
Vehicle Features
