Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

158,500 KM

Details Features

$13,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,600

+ taxes & licensing

Car Clinic

403-455-1534

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

  1. 1678815434
  2. 1678815385
  3. 1678815480
  4. 1678815481
  5. 1678815480
  6. 1678815480
  7. 1678815481
  8. 1678815385
  9. 1678815481
  10. 1678815384
  11. 1678815384
  12. 1678815384
  13. 1678815481
  14. 1678815385
  15. 1678815481
  16. 1678815385
  17. 1678815385
  18. 1678815481
  19. 1678815385
  20. 1678815481
  21. 1678815384
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,600

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
158,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9711253
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK9F6259408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Clinic

2011 Toyota Sienna LE
 261,000 KM
$13,650 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 158,500 KM
$13,600 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 177,100 KM
$15,750 + tax & lic

Email Car Clinic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Clinic

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Call Dealer

403-455-XXXX

(click to show)

403-455-1534

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory