Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 50839 <br/>Lot #: 617 <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

237,032 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12032470

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12032470
  2. 12032470
  3. 12032470
  4. 12032470
  5. 12032470
  6. 12032470
  7. 12032470
  8. 12032470
  9. 12032470
  10. 12032470
  11. 12032470
  12. 12032470
  13. 12032470
  14. 12032470
  15. 12032470
  16. 12032470
  17. 12032470
  18. 12032470
  19. 12032470
  20. 12032470
  21. 12032470
  22. 12032470
  23. 12032470
  24. 12032470
  25. 12032470
  26. 12032470
  27. 12032470
  28. 12032470
  29. 12032470
  30. 12032470
  31. 12032470
  32. 12032470
  33. 12032470
  34. 12032470
  35. 12032470
  36. 12032470
  37. 12032470
  38. 12032470
  39. 12032470
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
237,032KM
VIN 1G11C5SL3FF126626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 50839
  • Mileage 237,032 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 50839
Lot #: 617
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2019 Subaru WRX for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Subaru WRX 102,422 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 78,213 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Lexus RX 330 for sale in Calgary, AB
2006 Lexus RX 330 198,490 KM $4,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Malibu