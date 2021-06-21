Menu
2015 Chevrolet Malibu

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7350965
  • Stock #: 218172
  • VIN: 1g11a5sl4ff218172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS sedan has 157,000 kms from new. Special hail sale pricing, amazing vehicle if you are on a budget and low low payments for fiinancing! Call us for complete details. Open 7 days a week including Sundays. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome. Visit www.carzonecalgary.com Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call us anytime at 403-248-0245 to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at WWW.CARZONECALGARY.COM - we are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at www.carzonecalgary.com Phone 403-248-0245 and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

