2015 Chevrolet Malibu

161,777 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Finance and Lease Auto

587-391-7757

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Finance and Lease Auto

4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB T2S 2P4

587-391-7757

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

161,777KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7798773
  • Stock #: FL-0044
  • VIN: 1G11C5SL3FF126626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance or Lease at $69/Weekly with Zero Down payment and Sale price of $12,995 O.A.C.

Finance & Lease Auto Calgary. 

Alberta's top Auto Loan and Leasing location. Guranteed Approval. Good Credit, Bad Credit or No Credit Approved. Apply and same-day approval on new and used inventory. 

Car Warranty Available!

Apply Online at: https://www.financeandleaseauto.ca/finance

Visit us: 4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, Alberta Canada, T2G 2R6

Call Us: 1(587) 391 - 7757

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Finance and Lease Auto

Finance and Lease Auto

4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB T2S 2P4

