$8,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Car Clinic
403-455-1534
2015 Chevrolet Malibu
2015 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-455-1534
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
210,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9539476
- VIN: 1G11C5SL6FF314170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,500 KM
Vehicle Description
It comes with 3 months warranty.
Financing available
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Clinic
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8