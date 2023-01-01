Menu
2015 Chevrolet Malibu

210,500 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Car Clinic

403-455-1534

LT

LT

Location

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9539476
  • VIN: 1G11C5SL6FF314170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,500 KM

Vehicle Description

It comes with 3 months warranty.

Financing available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Car Clinic

