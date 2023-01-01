2015 Chevrolet Malibu

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900 + taxes & licensing 2 1 0 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9539476

9539476 VIN: 1G11C5SL6FF314170

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 210,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

