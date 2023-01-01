$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2
Used
- Listing ID: 10089642
- Stock #: 287425
- VIN: 3GCUKPEC1FG287425
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 287425
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
REFERRAL PROGRAM: REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN UP TO $1000 CASH BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM - STAMPEDE AUTO GETS EVERYONE APPROVED. CALL 403-888-8174 TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
