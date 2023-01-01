Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

92,181 KM

LTZ

92,181KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9565213
  • Stock #: 43073B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Leather, Jet Black, Heat and Cooled, Interior Trim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 92,181 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ. Its Automatic transmission and Gas 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has the following options: Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) bright-machined aluminum, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, 4WD, active electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.), Tires, P265/65R18 all-terrain, blackwall, and Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics

