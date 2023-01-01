$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9565213
- Stock #: 43073B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Leather, Jet Black, Heat and Cooled, Interior Trim
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 92,181 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ. Its Automatic transmission and Gas 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has the following options: Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) bright-machined aluminum, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, 4WD, active electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.), Tires, P265/65R18 all-terrain, blackwall, and Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
