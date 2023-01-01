Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

202,539 KM

Details

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

202,539KM
Used
  • Stock #: 61196
  • VIN: 1GC2KUEG3FZ536798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,539 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY FEBRUARY 25.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 61196 - LOT #: 111 - RESERVE PRICE: $24,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

