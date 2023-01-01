$24,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing
202,539KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9647689
- Stock #: 61196
- VIN: 1GC2KUEG3FZ536798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 61196
- Mileage 202,539 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 61196 - LOT #: 111 - RESERVE PRICE: $24,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.
WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top