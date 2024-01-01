Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY JULY 3.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 24471 - LOT #: 747 - RESERVE PRICE: $6,300 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

133,424 KM

Details Description

$6,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11433638
  2. 11433638
  3. 11433638
  4. 11433638
  5. 11433638
  6. 11433638
  7. 11433638
  8. 11433638
  9. 11433638
  10. 11433638
  11. 11433638
  12. 11433638
  13. 11433638
  14. 11433638
  15. 11433638
  16. 11433638
  17. 11433638
  18. 11433638
  19. 11433638
  20. 11433638
  21. 11433638
  22. 11433638
  23. 11433638
  24. 11433638
  25. 11433638
  26. 11433638
  27. 11433638
  28. 11433638
  29. 11433638
  30. 11433638
  31. 11433638
  32. 11433638
  33. 11433638
  34. 11433638
  35. 11433638
  36. 11433638
  37. 11433638
  38. 11433638
  39. 11433638
  40. 11433638
  41. 11433638
  42. 11433638
  43. 11433638
  44. 11433638
Contact Seller

$6,300

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,424KM
VIN 1G1JC5SH7F4140004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24471
  • Mileage 133,424 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY JULY 3.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 24471 - LOT #: 747 - RESERVE PRICE: $6,300 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Audi A4 for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Audi A4 96,048 KM $18,000 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Volkswagen New Beetle Comfortline for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Volkswagen New Beetle Comfortline 111,413 KM $4,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Acura MDX SH for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Acura MDX SH 220,868 KM $9,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,300

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Sonic