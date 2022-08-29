Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

136,602 KM

Details Description

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Sonic

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9010927
  2. 9010927
  3. 9010927
  4. 9010927
  5. 9010927
  6. 9010927
  7. 9010927
  8. 9010927
  9. 9010927
  10. 9010927
  11. 9010927
  12. 9010927
  13. 9010927
  14. 9010927
  15. 9010927
  16. 9010927
  17. 9010927
  18. 9010927
  19. 9010927
  20. 9010927
  21. 9010927
  22. 9010927
  23. 9010927
  24. 9010927
  25. 9010927
  26. 9010927
  27. 9010927
  28. 9010927
  29. 9010927
  30. 9010927
  31. 9010927
  32. 9010927
Contact Seller

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

136,602KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9010927
  • Stock #: 41543
  • VIN: 1G1JC6SH2F4162904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 41543
  • Mileage 136,602 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 41543 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $4,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - * TOW - REDUCED ENGINE POWER/RUNS ROUGH * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2015 Keystone SPRINT...
 999,999 KM
$18,000 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Rio LX Plus
 34,240 KM
$21,000 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Titan SL
 165,488 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory