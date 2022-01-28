$13,988+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler 200
LX
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
116,039KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8251521
- Stock #: 632362
- VIN: 1C3CCCFB5FN632362
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 116,039 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 CHRYSLER 200 LX WITH ONLY 116,039 KMS, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, CD, RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE AND TRACTION CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS,GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT,TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD),ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR (STD),QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28A -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 MultiAir Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic,Front Wheel...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
