403-561-2416
2015 Chrysler 200
C
Location
Big 4 Motors
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
$24,990
- Listing ID: 8819771
- Stock #: B16331
- VIN: 1C3CCCEGXFN570566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,897 KM
Vehicle Description
Hurry and take advantage now! Outstanding design defines the 2015 Chrysler 200! A great car and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 25,000 kilometers! Chrysler infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: heated seats, heated steering wheel, and much more. It features all-wheel drive versatility, an automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
