2015 Chrysler 200

22,897 KM

Details Description

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
C

C

Location

22,897KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8819771
  • Stock #: B16331
  • VIN: 1C3CCCEGXFN570566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,897 KM

Vehicle Description

Hurry and take advantage now! Outstanding design defines the 2015 Chrysler 200! A great car and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 25,000 kilometers! Chrysler infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: heated seats, heated steering wheel, and much more. It features all-wheel drive versatility, an automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

