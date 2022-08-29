Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chrysler 200

191,164 KM

Details Description

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9050284
  2. 9050284
  3. 9050284
  4. 9050284
  5. 9050284
  6. 9050284
  7. 9050284
  8. 9050284
  9. 9050284
  10. 9050284
  11. 9050284
  12. 9050284
  13. 9050284
  14. 9050284
  15. 9050284
  16. 9050284
  17. 9050284
  18. 9050284
  19. 9050284
  20. 9050284
  21. 9050284
  22. 9050284
  23. 9050284
  24. 9050284
  25. 9050284
  26. 9050284
  27. 9050284
  28. 9050284
  29. 9050284
Contact Seller

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

191,164KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9050284
  • Stock #: 45740
  • VIN: 1C3CCCFB9FN709119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 45740
  • Mileage 191,164 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 45740 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $4,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - * ENGINE NOISE * SUSPENSION NOISE * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2017 RAM 1500 SLT
 108,856 KM
$19,000 + tax & lic
2020 Acura ILX PREMIUM
 44,076 KM
$29,000 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SXT
 177,194 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory