$16,488+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,488
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2015 Chrysler 200
2015 Chrysler 200
S AWD BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF LEATHER/HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$16,488
+ taxes & licensing
147,131KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9464106
- Stock #: 648807
- VIN: 1C3CCCDG0FN648807
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 147,131 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 CHRYSLER 200 S WITH 147131 KMS, ALL-WHEEL-DRIVE, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PADDLE SHIFTERS, SPORT MODE, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
WHEELS: 19 X 8 HYPER BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P235/40R19XL BSW AS,TIRES: P235/40R19XL BSW AS,SUN/SOUND GROUP -inc: 506 Watt Amplifier 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof,BRIGHT WHITE,PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: HID Hea...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4