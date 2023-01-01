$16,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler 200
C | LEATHER | SUNROOF | LIMITED
Stampede Auto
2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2
403-888-8174
121,433KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9931310
- Stock #: 703717
- VIN: 1C3CCCCGXFN703717
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 121,433 KM
REFERRAL PROGRAM: REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN UP TO $1000 CASH BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM - STAMPEDE AUTO GETS EVERYONE APPROVED. CALL 403-888-8174 TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DF5) -inc: 3.251 Final Drive Ratio
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DF5)
Requires Subscription
SUN/SOUND GROUP -inc: 506 Watt Amplifier 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Dual Integrated Exhaust Tips Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control Anti-Lock 4-Wheel-Disc Brakes (HD)
WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
