Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Carzone is pleased to offer this 2015 FULLY LOADED Chrysler Town & Country Touring Van.  3.6L V-6 24-Valve VVT Flex Fuel Engine, Leather, Sunroof, DVD Entertainment System, Stow & Go Rear Seats, Rearview back-up camera, and much more!!!</p><p> </p><p>Visit our website for the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jCgkjgTTpDU9QodHJ0nyodym6hMcv%2FOv><span style=color: #3598db;><strong>CARFAX LINK</strong></span></a></p><p> </p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!</p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=https://carzonecalgary.ca/financing/><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=https://carzonecalgary.ca/><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

151,200 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

**FULLY LOADED, DVD**

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

**FULLY LOADED, DVD**

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1721672865
  2. 1721672680
  3. 1721672643
  4. 1721672865
  5. 1721672865
  6. 1721672865
  7. 1721672865
  8. 1721672887
  9. 1721672887
  10. 1721672886
  11. 1721672886
  12. 1721672886
  13. 1721672886
  14. 1721672886
  15. 1721672886
  16. 1721672887
  17. 1721672887
  18. 1721672887
  19. 1721672920
  20. 1721672920
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,200KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 151,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Carzone is pleased to offer this 2015 FULLY LOADED Chrysler Town & Country Touring Van.  3.6L V-6 24-Valve VVT Flex Fuel Engine, Leather, Sunroof, DVD Entertainment System, Stow & Go Rear Seats, Rearview back-up camera, and much more!!!

 

Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK

 

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!

 

Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Zone

Used 2017 Audi S6 **FINANCING MADE EASY** for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Audi S6 **FINANCING MADE EASY** 145,500 KM $34,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr Platinum **EASY APPROVAL** for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr Platinum **EASY APPROVAL** 127,000 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Venza V6 AWD Financing Available for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Toyota Venza V6 AWD Financing Available 181,000 KM $13,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler Town & Country