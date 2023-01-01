Menu
2015 Dodge Durango

120,712 KM

Citadel

2015 Dodge Durango

Citadel

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

120,712KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10138008
  • Stock #: J23619A
  • VIN: 1C4SDJET5FC946575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,712 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

If you've been seeking a family vehicle with more attitude than the typical crossover, this Dodge Durango is worth a look according to Edmunds. This 2015 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

This Dodge Durango offers drivers the best of everything. It starts with a well-appointed interior with a generous amount of room for cargo and passengers. Muscular styling sets this Durango apart from the softer crossovers on the market. Impressive confidence comes from a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. The standard all-wheel drive capability is balanced by plush, upscale interior details making for a well-balanced, family friendly SUV. This SUV has 120,712 kms. Stock number J23619A is red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

