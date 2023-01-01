$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Durango
Citadel
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
120,712KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10138008
- Stock #: J23619A
- VIN: 1C4SDJET5FC946575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,712 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
If you've been seeking a family vehicle with more attitude than the typical crossover, this Dodge Durango is worth a look according to Edmunds. This 2015 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
This Dodge Durango offers drivers the best of everything. It starts with a well-appointed interior with a generous amount of room for cargo and passengers. Muscular styling sets this Durango apart from the softer crossovers on the market. Impressive confidence comes from a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. The standard all-wheel drive capability is balanced by plush, upscale interior details making for a well-balanced, family friendly SUV. This SUV has 120,712 kms. Stock number J23619A is red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
