Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

75,071 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
75,071KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10218837
  • Stock #: J23704A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9FR584640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,071 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

This Dodge Grand Caravan is a budget-minded approach to the ultimate vehicle for families. This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This low mileage van has just 75,071 kms. Stock number J23704A is silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 21,320 KM
$62,995 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Grand Cher...
 233,383 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory