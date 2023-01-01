$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-403-241-0300
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
75,071KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10218837
- Stock #: J23704A
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG9FR584640
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,071 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
This Dodge Grand Caravan is a budget-minded approach to the ultimate vehicle for families. This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This low mileage van has just 75,071 kms. Stock number J23704A is silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7