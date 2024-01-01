Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 17.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 48302 <br/>Lot #: 436AV <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Abandoned Vehicle: This vehicle has been abandoned by its owner and is being sold by the government. <br/>As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot. <br/>True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicles odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct. <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/> * BUYER IS RESPONSIBLE TO REMOVE ANY INVALID LIEN SHOWING * <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

267,225 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12019960

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12019960
  2. 12019960
  3. 12019960
  4. 12019960
  5. 12019960
  6. 12019960
  7. 12019960
  8. 12019960
  9. 12019960
  10. 12019960
  11. 12019960
  12. 12019960
  13. 12019960
  14. 12019960
  15. 12019960
  16. 12019960
  17. 12019960
  18. 12019960
  19. 12019960
  20. 12019960
  21. 12019960
  22. 12019960
  23. 12019960
  24. 12019960
  25. 12019960
  26. 12019960
  27. 12019960
  28. 12019960
  29. 12019960
  30. 12019960
  31. 12019960
  32. 12019960
  33. 12019960
  34. 12019960
  35. 12019960
  36. 12019960
  37. 12019960
  38. 12019960
  39. 12019960
  40. 12019960
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
267,225KM
VIN 2C4RDGBGXFR722475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 48302
  • Mileage 267,225 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 17.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 48302
Lot #: 436AV
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Abandoned Vehicle: This vehicle has been abandoned by its owner and is being sold by the government.
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot.
True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicle's odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
* BUYER IS RESPONSIBLE TO REMOVE ANY INVALID LIEN SHOWING *
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 267,225 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2004 Toyota Matrix for sale in Calgary, AB
2004 Toyota Matrix 291,433 KM $3,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Nissan Rogue SV 138,350 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan