2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT BLUETOOTH ECO MODE
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
119,723KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8251530
- Stock #: 722604
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG6FR722604
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 119,723 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT WITH 119723 KMS, BLUETOOTH, AUX, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SLIDING SIDE DOORS, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, AC, ECONOMY MODE AND MORE!
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD),WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 STEEL (STD),QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats Body Colour Bodyside Mo...
