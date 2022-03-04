2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

$12,000 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 4 2 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8560985

8560985 Stock #: 36250

36250 VIN: 2C4RDGBG5FR621893

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 36250

Mileage 123,422 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.