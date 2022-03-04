$15,988+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT ECON
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
131,722KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8644433
- Stock #: 580253
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG4FR580253
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 131,722 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT WITH 131722 KMS, ECON MODE, CD, RADIO, AC, AUX, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD),GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT,BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS,ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FLEXFUEL (STD),Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Wheel Covers...
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7