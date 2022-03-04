Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

131,722 KM

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT ECON

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT ECON

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

131,722KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8644433
  • Stock #: 580253
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4FR580253

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 131,722 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT WITH 131722 KMS, ECON MODE, CD, RADIO, AC, AUX, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD),GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT,BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS,ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FLEXFUEL (STD),Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Wheel Covers...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-XXXX

403-291-0891

