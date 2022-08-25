$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9001711
- Stock #: 42490A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 197,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Grand Caravan comes equipped with these options: TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SECURITY ALARM, SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Automatic Headlamps, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, RADIO: UCONNECT 430 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Garmin Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Heated Front Seats, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirror, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, 6.5" Touchscreen, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Rear Swiveling Reading & Courtesy Lamps, Right Power Sliding Door, Overhead Storage Bins, Power Liftgate, Left Power Sliding Door, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Single Rear Overhead Console System, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DUAL DVD/BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT -inc: HDMI Input Jack, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, Blu-Ray/DVD Player, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, 3rd Row O/H 9" VGA Video Screen, Electronics Convenience Group, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 6.5" Touchscreen, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 2nd Row O/H 9" VGA Video Screen, DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Remote USB Port, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, and BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
