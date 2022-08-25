Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

197,101 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

197,101KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9001711
  • Stock #: 42490A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 197,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Grand Caravan comes equipped with these options: TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SECURITY ALARM, SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Automatic Headlamps, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, RADIO: UCONNECT 430 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Garmin Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Heated Front Seats, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirror, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, 6.5" Touchscreen, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Rear Swiveling Reading & Courtesy Lamps, Right Power Sliding Door, Overhead Storage Bins, Power Liftgate, Left Power Sliding Door, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Single Rear Overhead Console System, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DUAL DVD/BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT -inc: HDMI Input Jack, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, Blu-Ray/DVD Player, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, 3rd Row O/H 9" VGA Video Screen, Electronics Convenience Group, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 6.5" Touchscreen, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 2nd Row O/H 9" VGA Video Screen, DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Remote USB Port, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, and BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Billet Metallic
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
DUAL DVD/BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT -inc: HDMI Input Jack Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Blu-Ray/DVD Player Remote USB Port - Charge Only 3rd Row O/H 9" VGA Video Screen Electronics Convenience Group 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SIRIU...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Heated Front Seats 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats ...
RADIO: UCONNECT 430 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Garmin Navigation
SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Automatic Headlamps Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

2016 GMC Acadia SLT
 128,135 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Atla...
 42,000 KM
$52,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 82,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory