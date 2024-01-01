Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!! We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM - LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!! - INSTANT APPROVALS!! - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue - CREDIT CONSOLIDATION! - UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE! - NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY! LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY! REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!! AMVIC LICENSED DEALER Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1735405115151_37961499339189764 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2015 Dodge Journey

140,284 KM

Details Description Features

$10,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SE PLUS

Watch This Vehicle
12051727

2015 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SE PLUS

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Contact Seller

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,284KM
VIN 3C4PDCAB5FT509453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,284 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!! We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM - LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!! - INSTANT APPROVALS!! - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue - CREDIT CONSOLIDATION! - UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE! - NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY! LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY! REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!! AMVIC LICENSED DEALER Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Block Heater
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
4.28 Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
78 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
455.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Exterior

Chrome Grille
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW A/S Touring
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum
GVWR: 2
270 kgs (5
005 lbs)
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Concealed Storage
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4.3 Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2017 Dodge Journey AWD | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | YEAR END BLOWOUT! for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Dodge Journey AWD | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | YEAR END BLOWOUT! 128,641 KM $17,988 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW 5 Series AWD | M PACKAGE | FULL LOAD | YEAR END BLOWOUT! for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 BMW 5 Series AWD | M PACKAGE | FULL LOAD | YEAR END BLOWOUT! 149,794 KM $16,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Renegade AWD | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | YEAR END BLOWOUT! for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Jeep Renegade AWD | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | YEAR END BLOWOUT! 161,726 KM $15,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website
$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey