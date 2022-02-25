$17,500+ tax & licensing
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
Autoplex Alberta
587-327-5804
2015 Dodge Journey
R/T AWD
Location
Autoplex Alberta
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
587-327-5804
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
157,059KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8369619
- Stock #: AA0583
- VIN: 3C4PDDFG8FT522238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,059 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition 2015 Dodge Journey R/T featuring Leather Interior, 3rd Row Seating, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Seats, Dual A/C, Cruise Control, and many more great features!
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Leather Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Remote Ignition
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Autoplex Alberta
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2