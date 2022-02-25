2015 Dodge Journey

$17,500 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 0 5 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8369619

8369619 Stock #: AA0583

AA0583 VIN: 3C4PDDFG8FT522238

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AA0583

Mileage 157,059 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights DEEP TINTED GLASS Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Net Tire Pressure Monitor Cargo Area Cover Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Leather Seat Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Front Power Lumbar Support Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror Remote Ignition Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System 4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.