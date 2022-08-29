Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

111,560 KM

Details Description Features

$15,988

+ tax & licensing
$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT 7 PASSENGER NAVI BACKUP CAM SUNROOF BLUETOOTH

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT 7 PASSENGER NAVI BACKUP CAM SUNROOF BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$15,988

+ taxes & licensing

111,560KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9284965
  • Stock #: 626430
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG7FT626430

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 111,560 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 DODGE JOURNEY SXT WITH 111560 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, PUSH-BUTTON START, HEATED MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

TOURING SUSPENSION,TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW A/S TOURING (STD),7-PASSENGER FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat,Q...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-XXXX

403-263-4446

