2015 Dodge Journey
SXT 7 PASSENGER NAVI BACKUP CAM SUNROOF BLUETOOTH
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
111,560KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9284965
- Stock #: 626430
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG7FT626430
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 111,560 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 DODGE JOURNEY SXT WITH 111560 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, PUSH-BUTTON START, HEATED MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, ALPINE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
TOURING SUSPENSION,TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW A/S TOURING (STD),7-PASSENGER FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat,Q...
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4