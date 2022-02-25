2015 Ford C MAX

$15,500 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 8 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8316006

8316006 Stock #: 31522

31522 VIN: 1FADP5AU6FL106798

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Hybrid

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 31522

Mileage 147,809 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.